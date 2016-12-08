Was China’s Latest U.N. Veto Payback for Trump Bluster on Taiwan, Trade?

Beijing had left daylight with Moscow on U.N. vote on Syria, but suddenly shifted course and stymied U.S. goals after the president-elect’s weekend antics.

Less than 24 hours after President elect-Donald fired off a pair of provocative tweets denouncing Beijing’s trade policies and defending his precedent-shattering phone call with Taiwan’s leader, China showed Washington it can play hardball, too: It changed its previous position and joined Russia to veto a U.S.-backed resolution calling for a seven-day humanitarian ceasefire in Aleppo, essentially condemning besieged Syrian civilians.

The Chinese action is just one of the myriad ways that Beijing can potentially upend American diplomatic priorities at the United Nations, from pushing to end the war in Syria, to punishing chemical weapons violators, to working to halt North Korea’s nuclear weapons development.

Western diplomats fret that China’s tough stance could be a harbinger of tougher times ahead. They anticipate China may well cast another veto, alongside Russia, to block a draft resolution currently under negotiation by the United States, Britain, and France that would sanction Syria for using chlorine bombs against at least three rebel-held towns.

The Chinese veto over Syria caught the United States and other U.N. Security Council members off guard. Though China had stood with Russia before, including four vetoes on Syrian U.N. resolutions since 2011, in recent months Chinese President Xi Jinping has put some distance between himself and Moscow as Russia’s brutal air campaign in Aleppo drew international condemnation. On October 8, Russia was forced to cast the lone veto blocking a French- and Spanish-drafted resolution that would have demanded an end to the Russian and Syrian air strikes in Eastern Aleppo. China abstained.

In recent weeks, according to several council diplomats, all signs indicated China would abstain again on the new resolution, which was drafted by Egypt, New Zealand and Spain. It was seen as less controversial than the resolution China abstained on in October. Over the weekend, many even thought Russia itself might abstain, after Moscow secured a number of amendments, that would allow attacks against terrorists during the ceasefire and require moderate opposition forces to sever ties with terrorist groups like al Qaeda.

“The indications over the weekend were that [China] would abstain. The veto was a surprise,” said a senior U.N.-based official.

As a veto-wielding U.N. power, China possesses enormous leverage to gum up the works at the United Nations, as it did in the 1990s, when it it cast vetoes to block U.N. peacekeepers from serving in U.N. operations in Guatemala and Macedonia because the countries established diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

In recent years, China has preferred to avoid such blunt displays of power, positioning itself instead as as responsible global power, committing troops for U.N. peacekeeping operations from Lebanon to South Sudan. Today, China has more peacekeepers deployed in overseas peace missions than any other great power. China is also angling for the top U.N. peacekeeping job, a post that would put them in charge of more than 100,000 blue helmets.

Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, recently praised Beijing for working closely with Washington to impose U.N. sanctions aimed at slashing North Korea’s ability to export coal and earn money needed for its atomic ambitions.

It is hard to know for certain whether China’s vote was designed more to punish Trump, or to reward Putin, or both. Moscow and Beijing have enjoyed closer diplomatic and economic ties in recent years, and both seek to nibble away at the U.S. role globally.

But the timing of the Chinese vote raised suspicions among some council diplomats that Trump’s rapprochement with Taiwan prompted China to take a harder line. Trump roiled Chinese sensibilities Friday by taking a phone call from Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen — the first such call since before President Jimmy Carter broke off relations with Taiwan in 1979, and a sharp reversal to decades of following the so-called “One China” policy.

During the subsequent Syria debate, China’s U.N. envoy, Liu Jieyi, struck an uncharacteristically tough tone with with his American and British counterparts after they questioned China’s motives for the veto.

Michelle Sison, a senior U.S. official, accused China and Russia of cynically using their veto to demonstrate “that they do not want the suffering of eastern Aleppo to end.”