China is greenlighting possible death penalties for 'diehard' supporters of Taiwan gaining independence

Chinese police officers wear protective masks at Beijing Station before the annual Spring Festival on January 22, 2020 in Beijing. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China officially says that supporting Taiwan's independence can be a crime.

Punishments include prison sentences of more than 10 years and even the death penalty.

It's the first time the country has so clearly outlined a set of legal guidelines aimed at Taiwan.

China on Friday outlined a list of behaviors that it defines as criminal acts related to supporting Taiwan's independence, saying punishments may go as far as the death penalty.

Top legal bodies in the country — including its Supreme Court, national prosecutors, and three government ministries — jointly issued a statement telling courts and prosecutors at all levels in China to "severely punish 'Taiwan independence' diehards."

These are China's first official guidelines designating support for Taiwan's independence as a crime, underscoring how Beijing is hardening its stance toward the self-governed island.

Taiwan declaring independence has long been a red line set by Beijing.

Broad definitions of the crimes include promoting the idea of "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan" and creating an organization that tries to attain Taiwan's independence. Relying on "foreign forces" and institutions to achieve independence was also listed.

Notably, the list criminalizes public attempts to undermine the concept that Taiwan is part of China in the "fields of education, culture, history, news media, etc."

The punishments include prison sentences or detention of up to 10 years, with that limit removed for those leading organizations that try to help Taiwan secede.

Crimes deemed "particularly heinous" may carry the death penalty, the authorities added.

The new guidelines come just a month after Taiwan's new president, Lai Ching-te, assumed office on May 20.

Lai's political faction, the Democratic Progressive Party, has focused heavily on resisting China, and his securing of power this year has prompted a building wave of aggressive posturing from Beijing.

When Lai took office in May, the Chinese military conducted live-fire exercises around Taiwan. China has also continually issued public statements and scenario videos hinting at how it may attack the island.

China has no legal jurisdiction in Taiwan, but recommendations like the one issued on Friday are likely to put a further dampener on Taiwanese business.

Taipei has already been dropping support for long-standing tourism programs to China, citing worries that it may not be safe for its people to travel to the mainland.

And Taiwanese investment in China, which was on the rise in the late 2000s, has plummeted to its lowest levels since 2001.

In 2023, new spending in China from Taiwan dropped nearly 40% to $3.06 billion despite the island reporting investment highs of $26.6 billion that year.

Meanwhile, its companies rapidly expanded investment in the US from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $9.7 billion the next year.

Read the original article on Business Insider