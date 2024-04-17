China ‘fuelling fentanyl crisis in US’ with tax breaks for opioid’s chemical makers

Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45 - Breeden Media LLC/James Breeden

China has been accused of contributing to America’s fentanyl crisis by providing tax breaks and subsidies to companies involved in producing chemicals to make the deadly opioid.

An investigation by the House of Representatives select committee on China said a review of the country’s taxation policies revealed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was granting tax rebates to anyone producing fentanyl precursors so long as they were sold abroad.

“Through subsidies, grants, and other incentives, the PRC harms Americans while enriching PRC companies,” the report concluded, using the abbreviation for the People’s Republic of China.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug which is up to 50 times more potent than heroin, is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45.

Addicts on the streets in Portland, Oregon, where there is a major fentanyl crisis - Breeden Media LLC/James Breeden

It has been linked to the deaths of 112,000 Americans annually. The stark figure means there have been more fatalities than the Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam wars combined, warned Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, on the presidential campaign trail last year.

China reportedly makes 97 per cent of the global supply of precursor chemicals, which are synthesized into fentanyl by drug cartels in Mexico.

Committee investigators obtained their information by accessing China’s state taxation administration website, which revealed rebates of up to 13 per cent for companies producing specific chemicals so long as they sell them outside of China.

The report said subsidies were additionally offered for the NPP and ANPP precursors used by drug cartels.

Republican Mike Gallagher, who chairs the select committee, said it proved the CCP was encouraging the fentanyl crisis.

“It wants the chaos and devastation that has resulted from the epidemic,” he said.

Ron DeSantis, the Florida Governor, speaking on the dangers for exposure to fentanyl for first responders - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The probe follows an agreement to jointly combat illegal fentanyl between Joe Biden, the US president, and Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, during talks in San Francisco last November.

China’s embassy in Washington DC told Reuters, Beijing was sincere in drug control cooperation with the US authorities and that a crackdown on illegal smuggling, manufacturing and trafficking activities was already underway.

“It is very clear that there is no fentanyl problem in China, and the fentanyl crisis in the United States is not caused by the Chinese side, and blindly blaming China cannot solve the US’s own problem,” Liu Pengyu, an embassy spokesperson, said.

