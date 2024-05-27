China is flexing its missile arsenal in a new simulation for a mass Taiwan attack as the US watches Beijing's Rocket Force closely

China released a simulation video on Friday of how it could strike Taiwan with waves of missiles.

The clips are a hype montage of CGI and live footage from mock strikes carried out last weekend.

They showed off the ground-based launchers, jet fighters, and naval ships that China could fire from.

China's Eastern Theater Command on Friday released a simulation video of its missile forces carrying out a mass attack on Taiwan, boasting its land, sea, and air launch capabilities.

The 70-second hype video used a mix of computer-generated animation and live footage to depict warships, land-based rocket launchers, and jet fighters launching waves of missiles at the island.

"Destroy the pillar of Taiwanese independence! Strike the base camp of Taiwanese independence! Cut off the blood flow of Taiwanese independence!" the People's Liberation Army branch wrote in the video.

Animated missiles — dubbed "independence killing weapons" in the video — descend upon a 3D map of Taipei, Hualien, and Kaohsiung, disappearing in GIFs of fireballs.

PLA releases video simulating an all-out attack on Taiwan https://t.co/CapwDFZyds pic.twitter.com/igD0B5Rfby — Taiwan News (@TaiwanNewsEN) May 25, 2024

The video is one of China's most pointed public messages yet on its missile capabilities in a Taiwan scenario.

Beijing's missile forces have developed rapidly in recent years, alarming US officials who are now scrutinizing its arsenals and assets. A chief concern for the Pentagon has been the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force and its ability to strike targets deep in the Indo-Pacific.

The PLARF wouldn't need long-range missiles to hit Taiwan, which is separated from mainland China by a 110-mile strait. But at least several PLARF brigades work with or under the Eastern Theater Command and are armed mostly with short-range and intermediate-range missiles. They're also believed to possess the Dongfeng-21, a hypersonic missile dubbed the "carrier killer."

Taiwan, recognizing the Chinese missile threat, has been stocking up on US-manufactured Patriot missiles.

Friday's missile video was released in tandem with China's series of joint live-fire drills around Taiwan beginning Thursday, its largest such exercise in over a year near the self-governed island.

The "Joint Sword" exercise lasted two days, according to Chinese authorities, who said it was a coordinated effort by its land, sea, air, and missile forces as "punishment" for "separatist" acts in Taiwan.

Taiwan's defense ministry said Beijing deployed 33 aircraft, 16 Coast Guard vessels, and 15 Navy ships.

The drills came three days after Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party was sworn in as the island's president. Lai and his party, which governed Taiwan under previous leader Tsai Ing-wen, have focused on resisting Beijing, angering Chinese officials who say Taipei is teetering toward their red line of declaring independence.

Tensions between Taipei and Beijing have continually escalated since Lai was elected in January.

Two months later, China announced that it would increase defense spending by 7.2% to $230 billion this year, while declaring it would deter Taiwan from "separatist activities."

