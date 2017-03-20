China’s Fear of U.S. Missile Defense Is Disingenuous

A key responsibility of mine during my time in the Pentagon was to devise and implement U.S. defense policies and strategies related to North Korea. One unfortunate aspect of this responsibility was the repeated need to quickly develop options, in collaboration with my colleagues, to respond to North Korean ballistic missile tests. I got a lot of practice: In 2016 alone, Pyongyang conducted more than 20 such tests, despite multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions prohibiting Pyongyang from carrying them out.

Just a few hours after North Korea’s most recent test sent three ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, the first elements of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) ballistic missile defense system began to arrive in South Korea. In many ways, North Korea provided a stark reminder of why the United States and the South Korea decided to deploy THAAD: The irrefutable ballistic missile threat that North Korea poses to U.S. allies and military forces in East Asia requires a reasonable defensive adjustment to America’s regional force posture. North Korea continues to violate multiple international sanctions, its actions threaten to destabilize the entire Asia-Pacific, and South Korea and the United States have the clear right to defend themselves from such a threat.

Nevertheless, China has been consistently and vociferously against the deployment of THAAD. Beijing has expressed most of its displeasure against South Korea through a robust campaign designed to maximize pressure on Seoul to reconsider its decision. China suspended several military channels with South Korea, and sought to punish South Korea economically with a series of actions that included sanctions against several South Korean companies. Beijing’s ire has even extended to the cultural realm — South Korean TV shows and K-pop music videos, which are wildly popular among China’s youth, have been blocked from streaming in China.

Most recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that South Korea was making a mistake in deploying THAAD to the Korean peninsula and urged Seoul to reverse course. He also said that the THAAD system undermined China’s security, and, in what may be construed as a veiled threat, said that the deployment could make South Korea less secure.

China’s pressure on South Korea has been ineffective so far, and Seoul remains committed to deploying the missile defense system. Acceptance of THAAD even extends to South Korea’s liberal opposition, which has traditionally looked askance at U.S. military deployments to the peninsula. Leading liberal presidential candidate Moon Jae-in has even stated that the THAAD deployment would go forward under his administration. South Korea’s general acceptance of THAAD (though some opposition certainly remains) speaks to the tremendous threat the country faces from North Korea, as well as the continued strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance — neither of which China has been adept at addressing.

Why China opposes THAAD

Chinese officials claim that the radar system associated with THAAD, known as the Army/Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance (AN/TPY-2), would give the United States a greater ability to see (and therefore defend against) potential Chinese ballistic missile launches against the American homeland. According to Beijing, this radar would serve to undermine China’s strategic deterrent and plunge the U.S-China strategic relationship into instability.

In reality, however, these fears are baseless. THAAD in the Korean Peninsula will be able to conduct only one mission: defend South Korea against a ballistic missile attack from North Korea. The only way that THAAD in the Korean Peninsula could defend against Chinese missiles would be if China decided to strike South Korea — a highly unlikely scenario.

Moreover, deploying an AN/TPY-2 radar in South Korea would not substantially enhance the ability of the United States to “see” Chinese ballistic missiles. The United States has already installed the same radar three times in East Asia — once in Guam and twice in Japan.

It should be noted that officials from China’s Foreign Ministry or political leadership have usually voiced the vast majority of Chinese objections to THAAD. The few times professional Chinese military officials have commented on THAAD, most discuss how ineffective THAAD in South Korea would be in a conflict between China and the United States. Song Zhongping, a military expert who served in China’s Second Artillery Corps (now called the Rocket Force), said that in a conflict the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could use directed-energy weapons or electronic interference against THAAD’s radar. Similarly, Peng Guangqian, a military strategist at the PLA’s Academy of Military Sciences, added, “In peacetime, China also has measures to counter the THAAD system, for instance, making it ‘blind,’ which is very easy. The PLA is entirely capable of doing that.”