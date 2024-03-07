China calls for end to killing of civilians in Gaza Strip

China's foreign minister has called for an end to the violence against civilians in Israel's war in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian militant organization Hamas.

"There can no longer be any justification for the continuation of the conflict and no excuse for the killing of civilians," said Wang Yi on Thursday in Beijing at a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress.

All prisoners must be released and the international community must support an immediate ceasefire, he said.

Wang said that the vicious circle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could only be broken through the full implementation of a two-state solution and justice for the Palestinian people, thus destroying the breeding ground for extremist ideas.

The quest for an independent state of Palestine can no longer be circumvented, he said.

A two-state solution foresees the peaceful co-existence of Israel and a Palestinian state, based on the borders of the Palestinian Territories occupied by Israel since 1967 - the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

In his remarks, Wang did not mention the massacre carried out by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups on Israeli soil on October 7, which triggered Israel's invasion of Gaza.

China is trying to maintain its neutral position and maintain good relations with Israel and the Palestinians. Beijing is still to condemn the attacks by Hamas.

Wang emphasized that China's foreign policy this year will continue to be guided by the principles of State and Party leader Xi Jinping - mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation for mutual benefit.

Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister, speaks during a press conference at the National People's Congress (NPC). Johannes Neudecker/dpa