Chimney swifts could hold up demolition of Cabarrus County school

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than four months after Cabarrus County School leaders voted to demolish Beverly Hills Elementary School for a future upgraded campus, leaders may have to put a pause on plans.

It came to the attention of school board leaders, through multiple e-mails from parents and PETA, that hundreds of Chimney Swifts nest during the warm months inside the hold chimney on campus.

“This is their home, and has been for more than a decade,” one parent told Queen City News.

Chimney Swifts are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which makes it illegal to kill them, their eggs, or their nests.

Their population has been cut in half in the past 50 years due to a lack of nesting locations.

Hollowed trees they typically stay in are become fewer due to construction plans, and chimneys are no longer as common or are being closed off.

The nest was discovered by Cabarrus County parents who have also been in a long fight to stop the closure of the school and its eventual demolition.

They not only sent multiple e-mails to the school district leaders but also have recently been helped out by PETA.

PETA has asked that the demolition be delayed until at least September when the birds migrate south.

The birds choose chimneys, like at Beverly Hills, to nest during the warmer months.

They also hatch their eggs and get their babies strong enough to fly south for the Winter.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki announced, “Cabarrus County Schools is aware of an online petition and PETA statement involving the possibility that chimney swifts may be nesting in limited locations on the property that previously housed Beverly Hills Elementary School. We appreciate those in the community that have brought attention to this potential issue, especially as the school system continues its work to prepare the site for a new pre-kindergarten building for the children of Mary Frances Wall Center, which serves children between the ages of 3 and 5.”

“CCS staff have retained a wildlife consultant to determine if any chimney swifts (Chaetura pelagica) are actually nesting at the site and, if so, where. If a bird nesting site is present, CCS staff will work with the appropriate local, state, and/or federal agencies to determine a reasonable, responsible approach and coordinate the timing of demolition and construction activities to limit ecological impacts.”

A timeline for when that will happen has not been announced.

