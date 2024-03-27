After a chilly Wednesday, a warm up takes us towards the weekend

Clouds lingering overnight have slowed our temperature drop off, but it is still going to be a cold start out the door, in the low to mid 30s. Skies will continue to clear through the morning as winds continue to ease. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s this afternoon with more sunshine. It is clear and cold tonight. Out the door Thursday temperatures will be at or below freezing. Areas of west and north of metro St. Louis could see a hard freeze. A warmup begins Thursday afternoon, sunny and with mid-60s expected. A few clouds and low 70s on Friday. There could be some spots of rain in the early morning hours of Saturday, but the rest of the day should be nice. We are watching for more rain and storms to develop on Easter Sunday.

