Chilly weather returns, few snow showers Monday

Spring arrives on Tuesday at 11:06 p.m. Eastern time, but the weather will feel more like late winter this week.

Cooler conditions are noticeable behind an early morning cold front, accompanied by a brisk westerly breeze. Skies will turn partly cloudy. Temperatures will top out in the mid- to upper 40s, nearly 15 degrees cooler than Saturday.

A reinforcing surge of chilly air arrives Monday, with a few flurries. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s, after starting off in the upper 20s, coupled with a cold northwesterly wind.

Clouds linger on Tuesday, as another northern system brushes Ohio, with a slight chance for a shower. High pressure will build in midweek, bringing dry and crisp weather. Another cold front will bring chillier weather Thursday, with the risk of a hard freeze (mid-20s), especially with plants weeks ahead of schedule for early spring.

Forecast

Sunday: Sun, mixing with afternoon clouds, breezy, cooler. High 47

Tonight: Evening clouds, some clearing, cold. Low 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, flurries p.m. High 38

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 49 (29)

Wednesday: More sunshine, seasonable. High 51 (33)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cold. High 42 (26)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 51 (34)

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 44 (30)

