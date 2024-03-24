Chilly Sunday morning; sunny, seasonable afternoon

Get out and enjoy some Vitamin D today! High pressure will deliver wall-to-wall sunshine — so despite a chilly start, temperatures should be more seasonable this afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s.

We’ll turn chilly again tonight under mostly clear skies, but it won’t be as cold as this morning, with lows in the 30s. You’ll notice a big jump in temperature on Monday as a southeast wind drives temperatures back into the 60s. Clouds increase by Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front, and we could see showers move in as early as midday. There’s still some uncertainty over the exact timing and amounts, but in general, rain will be more of a nuisance than anything else on Tuesday.

The front will sweep through the area by late Wednesday, ushering in drier but cooler air for the latter part of the week. Even so, temperatures don’t look to stray too far from average.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Photos: Ex-Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett selling his Cranberry Township home Powerball: Here are the numbers from Saturday’s drawing for $750 million Florida deputy saves K-9 partner as dog attempts to jump 75 feet off causeway bridge VIDEO: Hundreds climb One Oxford Centre stairs to support people with lung disease DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts