Chilly morning gives way to a pleasant afternoon across Northeast Florida, Southeast Florida

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says that Wednesday’s chilly morning should give way to a nice afternoon.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, Wednesday morning will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 30s well inland and 40s along the coast.

Temperatures are expected to rebound to the lower 70s in the afternoon in Jacksonville and will stay in the upper 60s at the beaches.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Bedenbaugh says that it won’t get as cold tonight as it did last night, but it will still be chilly.

Rain is set to arrive Friday and linger into portions of Saturday.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Chilly start. Sunny sky. High: 72

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 44

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

THU: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers arrive overnight. High 74/Low 44

FRI: Cloudy. Scattered showers. High 70/Low 59

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers & breezy. High 68/Low 59

SUN: Becoming partly cloudy & breezy. High 66/Low 54

MON: Partly sunny. High 73/Low 50

TUE: Partly sunny. High 79/Low 55

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area