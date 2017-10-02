Chilling footage shows moment shooter opened fire on Las Vegas concertgoers

A disturbing video has emerged of the exact moment a gunman opened fire at an outdoor concert on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night, killing 50 people and leaving hundreds injured.

A video captured by concertgoer Andrew Akiyoshi shows Jason Aldean performing his hit "When She Says Baby" on stage at the Route 91 Harvest music festival just moments before what sounds like machine gun fire erupts over the music.

Aldean initially continues the song until his music cuts out. Realizing that something had gone awry, the country star can be seen sprinting off the stage.

After Aldean's exit, another round of gunfire can be heard ringing out through the venue, prompting mass hysteria to break out. Patrons can be heard screaming and urging each other to "get down."

WARNING: The content of this clip is extremely disturbing:

According to preliminary police reports, the massacre left 50 dead and more than 400 injured, which would make it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, surpassing the 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando, Florida, which left 49 dead.

The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, rained down bullets on the outdoor concert venue known as Las Vegas Village from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, which is across the street from the arena.

Although police haven't released any statements about the official motive behind the attack, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting, according to the group's news agency. The militant group said the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago.

