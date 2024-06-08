Chillicothe awarded Safe Streets for All grant through U.S. Dept. of Transportation

CHILLICOTHE -- Mayor Luke Feeney recently announced that, during National Bike Month, the City of Chillicothe received funding from the Safe Streets for All grant program through the United States Department of Transportation.

The funding is for communities to improve roadway safety by increasing protections for bicyclists and pedestrians while significantly reducing and eventually eliminating roadway fatalities and serious injuries.

The application for the 2024 Safe Streets for All planning and demonstration grant was submitted in early April, and the United States Department of Transportation recently announced that Chillicothe is one of eight Ohio communities selected to receive awards.

A planning and demonstration grant provides federal funds to develop, complete, or supplement an action plan. The City of Chillicothe will receive $120,000 to develop a comprehensive safety action plan to identify the most significant roadway safety concerns in the community and the implementation of strategies to address roadway safety issues.

“I am incredibly proud of the team here at the city,” said Feeney in a news release. “the hard work that has gone into this application and other recent wins is making the City a better place on a daily basis. With this grant, we will be able to more effectively plan to make our roadways safer and work toward reaching the status of a Bicycle Friendly City – a goal identified by the community in the Choose Chillicothe comprehensive plan.”

To learn more about the grant program, visit: https://www.transportation.gov/grants/SS4

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Chillicothe awarded Safe Streets for All grant