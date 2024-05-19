Chillicothe awarded H2Ohio Chloride Reduction grant for $75,000

CHILLICOTHE - The City of Chillicothe announced that it is the recipient of grant funding from the H2Ohio Chloride Reduction Program.

The funding is for communities to improve salt storage and distribution to reduce the amount of salt running off into Ohio’s streams, rivers, and lakes. The program was a highly competitive opportunity through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to provide $1 million across municipalities to prevent chloride pollution.

Following the application deadline in January, the state announced they received an overwhelming response from communities with 260 applications submitted, totaling almost $14 million in requests. Chillicothe was selected as one of the 30 communities awarded and one of only nine to receive the maximum award of $75,000.

The city will utilize grant funds to build its first permanent salt storage facility. This facility will be constructed at the city-owned lot of 415 Renick Avenue adjacent to the yard waste site location and where the current salt stock is held.

Mayor Luke Feeney, shared “This crucial addition highlights our commitment to prioritizing the safety of our community members, especially during challenging winter conditions. By investing in essential infrastructure, we are better prepared to address winter weather challenges and maintain our roads to the highest standards.”

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Chillicothe awarded $75,000 through H2Ohio Chloride Reduction grant