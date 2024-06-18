Chile Slows Pace of Interest-Rate Cuts as Inflation Concerns Resurface

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank reduced its key interest rate by a quarter-point, slowing the pace of monetary easing for the third consecutive meeting as a pick-up in annual inflation gives reason for caution.

Policymakers voted four to one to lower borrowing costs to 5.75% late on Tuesday, as expected by 15 of 21 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Five others expected another half-point reduction, while one saw borrowing costs left on hold. Vice President Stephany Griffith-Jones voted for a half-point reduction.

Central bankers led by Rosanna Costa are continuing to tone down rate cuts in a cycle that has now reduced borrowing costs by 5.5 percentage points in the past year. Both board members and analysts see annual inflation back at the 3% target in 2025, but there are indications it won’t be plain sailing. The domestic economy is firming, local electricity tariffs are set to rise and the Federal Reserve has given no indication when it will start to ease.

Since March, “the biggest changes in the scenario are a better starting point for domestic demand, which will be supported by higher copper prices, and the readjustment in electricity tariffs, which will have a significant impact on inflation, especially in 2025,” policymakers said in a statement accompanying today’s decision.

Implementing a larger cut would have been like “speeding into a curve, with the added impact of excess Chilean peso depreciation,” Leonardo Suarez, research director at LarrainVial, wrote in a note before the decision.

Consumer prices have risen more than economists expected in four out of the first five months of the year. Annual inflation accelerated to 4.1% in May, according to the national statistics agency’s chained series.

Domestic electricity costs will rise in coming weeks due to a new law unfreezing tariffs that have been held down since 2019. That measure could add 50 to 70 basis points to this year’s inflation rate, Banco Itau analysts including chief Latin America economist Andres Perez wrote in a June 14 note.

Central bankers have gotten some help in their inflation fight from the peso, which has gained over 3% against the dollar in the past two months, paring its year-to-date loss. The currency has been bolstered by higher prices of copper, which is Chile’s top export.

