Chile Economy Posts Weaker-Than-Expected Growth at End of 2023

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s economy grew less than expected at the end of 2023, reflecting high interest rates and uneven consumer demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product rose 0.1% in the October-December period compared with the prior three months, less than the 0.2% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. From a year ago, the economy gained 0.4%, the central bank reported Monday.

President Gabriel Boric is trying to turn the page on last year’s weak growth caused by factors including the highest interest rate in over two decades, subdued confidence and political tensions from an attempt to rewrite the Constitution. Signs such as rising energy consumption and increasing retail sales indicate the economy may be turning the corner. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see Chile expanding faster than the Latin American average in 2024.

Growth prospects are getting a boost from the central bank’s interest rate reductions, which have shaved 400 points from borrowing costs since late July. Annual inflation is seen slowing toward the 3% target in coming months.

Read more: Chile Rate Cut Bets Shift Again With Smaller Reduction Now Seen

Chile’s government is more optimistic than many private-sector economists in expecting GDP to expand 2.5% in 2024. A recovery in growth will help improve the business environment as the government lures investments in sectors such as lithium, Economy Minister Nicolas Grau said in a March 14 interview.

Still, the administration has made little headway on key reforms, prolonging doubts for investors over possible tax and pension changes.

For millions of common citizens, the real economy remains stuck. There are so many apartments sitting empty in Chile that the government is considering stepping in to buy some, and unemployment is running at 8.4%, well above the pre-pandemic levels near 7%.

Read more: Homes That Buyers Won’t Touch Show Deepening Crisis in Chile

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.