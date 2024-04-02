Children's Museum to have Eclipse Extravaganza this weekend

Apr. 2—The Terre Haute Children's Museum will host an Eclipse Extravaganza Finale this weekend leading up to the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Hands-on eclipse related activities will be led by museum staff and volunteers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Play "Pin the Moon on the Sun," model the Moon's shadow on the Earth, take the orbital challenge, discover ways to view the eclipse safely and more. These activities are included in admission to the museum.

Guests will also have the chance to meet guest presenter Shefali Meta, a veteran science educator who has worked at The Traveler's Science Dome Planetarium, The Museum of Science in Boston and with the Center for Talented Youth through Johns Hopkins University. She will speak about eclipses and what makes it happen.

Tickets to visit the museum are available at thchildrensmuseum.com or can be purchased at the door the day of the event. THCM members are admitted for free and those with the Access Pass receive a discounted admission fee.