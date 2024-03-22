Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert will reopen for two weeks of spring break camps

The Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert in Rancho Mirage, scheduled for a soft re-opening in May, is nearing its debut of its new, custom hands-on exhibits. The museum, which has been closed to the public since 2020, will briefly open even earlier in late March and early April for spring break camps catered to young learners.

Also in this week’s education news round-up: The Riverside County Office of Education celebrated the latest group of outstanding high school students from across the Coachella Valley in its recent Student of the Month ceremony, and College of the Desert and Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus is accepting applications for its new cohort of College Corps Fellows.

Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert soon to re-open for two weeks of spring break camps

The much-anticipated reopening of the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert in Rancho Mirage is near. In the meantime, registration is now open for two weeklong environmental stewardship day camps for children aged 6 to 8. The two spring camps will take place from March 25 through March 29 and April 1 through April 5. The cost is $350 per camper.

Through the construction of solar ovens and wind turbine cars, the young learners will deepen their understanding of renewable energy exploration, while also tackling other other environmental issues — like water conversation, as well as biodiversity and habitat conservation — through hands-on and interactive experiences.

In an email, Cindy Burreson, the chief executive officer of the museum, said new exhibits will follow closely behind for installation in late April with a soft opening set for May 24. The museum's specialty sections — a sensory-friendly area and a toddler area — will be open by July 1. The museum has been closed since November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information: Visit cdmod.org/programs/discovery-camps

Coachella Valley's Student of the Month awards celebrates 21 accomplished seniors

Seniors from 21 high schools across the Coachella Valley were honored on March 19 for their "unwavering excellence and dedication in the face of individual family and academic challenges," according to a press release. Launched by the Riverside County of Education in December 2023, the Student of the Month event was the third of four ceremonies this school year.

These accomplished students now have the opportunity to apply for the prestigious Student of the Year scholarship, which recognizes those who have demonstrated an inspiring path of growth and personal development. The recipient will be announced at the final ceremony in late April.

"Honoring the excellence of these students who are completing their public education in Riverside County is an extraordinary way to celebrate their accomplishments as they begin to pursue their post-secondary dreams," said Edwin Gomez, Riverside County superintendent of schools, in a statement.

The March honorees from each school district are as follows:

Coachella Valley Unified School District

Nina Acevedo, La Familia High School

Jesus Inez Arellano-Sepulveda, Coachella Valley High School

Barbara Hernandez-Rebolledo, Desert Mirage High School

David Lopez, West Shores High School

David Mendiola, Coachella Valley Independent Study

Pablo Mulato-Elias, Nova Academy High School

Desert Sands Unified School District

Jesus Ahumada Valenzuela, Palm Desert High School

Carolina Armenta-Ocejo, Horizon High School

Frida Arriaga, Shadow Hills High School

Ariana Avalos, Amistad High School

Camila Cardoso, Summit High School

Lorena Parra-Hernandez, Indio High School

Camron McLaughlin, La Quinta High School

Palm Springs Unified School District

Gerardo Badilla Alva, Desert Hot Springs High School

Vanessa Bitanga, Palm Springs High School

Nicholas Chaney, Cathedral City High School

Yoselin Corado Pacheco, Desert Learning Academy

Eduardo “Lalo” Martinez, Mt. San Jacinto High School

Isabella Parise, Rancho Mirage High School

Riverside County Office of Education Programs

Cairo Reyes, Don F. Kenny Regional Learning Center

Katlynn Terranova, Palm Springs Community School

Program Spotlight: College Corps now recruiting for next cohort of fellows to serve their community

Launched in the 2022-2023 school year, the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps is a statewide, paid service program that provides meaningful work to college students in exchanging for serving their community through partnerships with select community colleges and four-year public and private universities. Through the students' service, the fellows will tackle the biggest issues facing the state: K-12 education, food insecurity and climate action.

Both College of the Desert and Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert Campus are currently seeking fellows for the 2024-2025 academic year. COD has 59 fellowships available, and its yearlong service opportunity will address food insecurity through the college's food pantries and through a partnership with FIND Food Bank. Fellows from the Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert Campus will serve local K-12 school districts and nonprofits.

Students must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Have a high school diploma or its equivalent (e.g. GED or HiSET) by August 2024;

Must be a full-time and enrolled college student in good academic standing;

Must be able to commit to the service program for the full 2024-2025 academic year;

Demonstrate a financial need through FAFSA or the California DREAM Act applications.

For their 450 hours of work and training, the College Corps Fellows will receive up to $10,000, a combination of a monthly living stipend and scholarship. The priority deadline to apply is Saturday, June 1.

For more information: Visit bit.ly/codcollegecorps or csusb.edu/csusb-college-corps

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

