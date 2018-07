Children cover their faces as they are escorted to the Cayuga Center, which provides foster care and other services to immigrant children separated from their families, in New York City, U.S., July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - All migrant children under age 5 who are eligible will be reunified with their parents by early on Thursday morning, a Trump administration official said on Wednesday.

A federal judge had ordered the government to reunite by Tuesday children under 5 who had been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

