Children put into protective custody after deputies discover 7 pounds of fentanyl in southwest Bakersfield: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and a woman had four children removed from their southwest Bakersfield home on Monday, after over seven pounds of fentanyl was found inside that home.

On June 17, Victor Brava, 38, and Ruth Bayaona, 36, were arrested for allegedly being found with a large quantity of narcotics and cash, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant to a home in the 4400 block of Cimarron Ridge Drive and discovered approximately seven pounds of powder fentanyl, over 100 laced fentanyl pills, seven and a half pounds of heroin, three pounds of methamphetamine, 13 ounces of cocaine, and additional evidence of narcotics sales.

Four children living at the home were taken into protective custody.

