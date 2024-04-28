Children’s Justice Center expands, opens at new location in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — The Children’s Justice Center relocated its American Fork center, and hosted a grand opening for its newest location on Saturday.

The American Fork location is called the North Utah County Children’s Justice Center, and was relocated from a rental space to a 150-year-old historic home in American Fork that has been renovated.

The Children’s Justice Center relocated its American Fork center, and hosted a grand opening for its newest location on Saturday, April 27. The CJC offers services to families and children experiencing the physical or sexual abuse of a child. (KTVX/Kayla Baggerly)

Heather Allen is the associate director for the American Fork location. She said the historic building was originally purchased in November 2020. However, Allen said there were complications with COVID-19 and with working to make the older home meet modern commercial standards.

The CJC has said it is a “homelike facility” to help families and children who are experiencing the “crisis and chaos” that accompanies the disclosure of abuse.

“We provide a warm and comfortable environment so the child can feel safe to disclose what happened to them,” Allen told ABC4.com.

American Fork Mayor Brad Frost said the building is beautiful and well-planned, with furniture that feels like you’re in a home.

“There’s things in society that we can’t control, and there are things that we can,” Frost said. “A center such like this is something that we can control. It’s an environment where children can come, and it doesn’t feel like they’re in an institutional environment.”

On its website, CJC said nearly 2,000 cases of child abuse and neglect are reported in Utah County each year, with nearly 1,200 referrals involving “sexual or significant physical abuse.”

“By opening this center, we now have the right facility to better serve the victims that have been affected by abuse,” Allen said.

There is another location in Utah County — a center in Provo that Allen said has been in operation since the 1990s — but Allen said the American Fork center is in a more convenient location for people in the northern parts of Utah County, which means families don’t have to travel all the way to Provo just for the services.

“I can’t believe we’re finally here,” Allen said. “I’m so proud of the work that we’ve done.”

