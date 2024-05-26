Children among 7 dead in Texas after tornado demolishes travel stop building, hits RV park

COOKE COUNTY, Texas – Children are among the victims of a tornado in Texas outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Sunday, where at least seven were killed.

A severe weather outbreak produced dozens of damage reports across America’s Heartland from Texas to Missouri, including more than 20 tornado reports.

A deadly twister from the severe thunderstorms struck along the Denton-Cooke county lines on Interstate 35.

Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said in a news conference that at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured near Valley View. The sheriff confirmed that there were children among the victims.

Many of the injuries were reported at an AP Travel Stop and Shell station, where dozens of people attempted to seek shelter from the twister.

The tornado produced widespread destruction as it moved through northern Denton County late Saturday night. According to county officials, damage to homes, overturned RVs, and downed power lines were reported in the area.

Significant damage was reported at Lake Ray Roberts Marina and RVs.

HOUSTON AREA'S 1 MILLION POWER OUTAGES AFTER 100 MPH DERECHO SPOTTED FROM SPACE

The sheriff said a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old were found Sunday morning among the deceased.

Local officials said the death toll may continue to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Approximately 100,000 customers in Texas were without power to start the day on Sunday.

Teams with the National Weather Service will assess the damage to determine the strength of the tornadoes in Texas on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.





Original article source: Children among 7 dead in Texas after tornado demolishes travel stop building, hits RV park