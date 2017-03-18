Childhood TV Series Actor Faces Six-Year Sentence

TV actor Ricardo Medina actor was most notably known for his role as Cole Evans, the Red Wild Force Ranger, killed his roommate with a sword in 2015.

Former "Power Rangers" star Ricardo Medina Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of his roommate, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. He faces six years in state prison when he is sentenced on March 30th.

“It was an offer that was definitely worth it for him to take,” Medina's attorney Stanley Friedman said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It mitigated his risk of potentially getting a life sentence.

Medina was charged in January 2016 with the first-degree murder of Josh Sutter, 36, after an argument had ensued over how Medina’s girlfriend parked her car. According to investigators, Sutter had forced his way into Medina's room after the altercation and was later stabbed multiple times in the abdomen by Medina with a samurai sword.

After Medina called 911, Sutter was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Medina initially claimed he acted in self-defense. Prosecutors played his 911 call in which he is heard talking to Sutter. "Damn it, Josh. Why did you do this, man? Why did you make me do this?"

The 38-year-old actor appeared as the red Power Ranger in three different series of the long-running franchise. He starred in “Power Rangers Wild Force” (2002), “Power Rangers Wild Force: Identity Crisis” (2002) and “Power Rangers Samurai” (2001). Medina's credits also include appearances on "CSI Miami" and "ER."

