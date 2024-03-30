Childcare tax credits remains uncertain as session end nears

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With seven weeks left in session, it’s uncertain if the Missouri General Assembly will approve tax credits to help the childcare industry.

Of Missouri’s 114 counties, 94 of them are in a childcare desert, causing employees to leave voluntarily due to a lack of providers or the cost of having someone watch their child.

The Senate’s top leader says it’s a topic that could be handled in the final days of session and used as a compromise for other legislation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.