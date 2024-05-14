Childcare providers call for accountability from Las Vegas non-profit group after payment delays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some childcare providers are calling for more accountability and transparency from a local non-profit responsible for paying the providers.

Las Vegas Urban League, a non-profit organization, issues the payments to childcare providers who participate in a program for low-income families. Some childcare providers report a two-month delay in payments.

“The breach of the contract is broken,” Jillian White, an in-home childcare provider told the 8 News Now Investigators Monday. “It makes us very hesitant to continue to do business with Urban League, so trust is definitely broken.”

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported on the payment delays on Friday. White said she and other childcare providers were paid for March on Saturday.

The state of Nevada gives the funding to Las Vegas Urban League to distribute to the providers.

Nevada Department of Human Health and Services spokesperson Kristle Muessle confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators the April funding was delayed, but then fully processed to Urban League by May 6th.

Urban League received more than $104 million for the fiscal year so far, and more than $82 million for the last fiscal year, according to Muessle.

Muessle attributed the delays in payments for a combination of events, including an expansion of the childcare subsidy program which increased the number of families participating in the program.

White said Urban League should have enough funding to pay childcare providers.

Octavia McLaurin runs The Kreative Minds Daycare in her home. She said the delay in payments has forced her to limit childcare hours. She also said she was unable to pay rent due to the delay and received a seven-day notice.

“It’s very frustrating,” McLaurin said.

Multiple childcare providers told the 8 News Now Investigators they are not getting accurate and timely information about the payment delays.

“Makes you wonder, where is the money going?” White asked.

The 8 News Now Investigators repeatedly reached out to Urban League. When no answers about the payment delays were provided, the 8 News Now Investigators went to the office where an employee who identified himself as an eligibility manager said he could not comment.

As of late Monday afternoon, Urban League still had not provided answers.

The 8 News Now Investigators reviewed federal tax documents for Las Vegas Urban League. Expenses, such as salaries, did not appear to be immediately available.

According to an independent audit of Urban League obtained by watchdog “Pro-Publica” for 2022 and 2021 financial statements, more than $3.7 million was spent on salaries. The audit referred to a need for more oversight of the organization.

Monday marked “A Day without Childcare.” The national event is aimed at raising awareness about the need for affordable childcare.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.