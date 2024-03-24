Childcare help for higher earners under consideration if Tories win, says Jeremy Hunt

The Government is expanding its childcare scheme so that working parents earning less than £100k will be entitled to free 30 hours - Moment RF

Jeremy Hunt has said that he wants to look at funding childcare for “people on the highest salaries” if the Conservatives win the next general election.

The Chancellor doubled down on comments he made earlier this week that for those in his constituency earning £100,000, “it doesn’t go as far as you might think” after factoring in mortgage costs and the price of childcare.

Under the current childcare system, if one parent passes the income threshold of £100,000, the family is no longer eligible for any of the available free entitlements of tax-free subsidies.

But Mr Hunt said that he wanted to “look at” being able to boost childcare provision for those on higher salaries at the next Parliament, should the Tories still be in power.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News, the Chancellor said: “I was talking to a constituent who was pointing out that what sounds like a large salary, when you have house prices averaging around £670,000 in my area, if you’ve got a mortgage, and you’ve got childcare costs, it doesn’t go as far as you might think.

“And she’s right… that’s why I want to give help to families and that’s why the child care measures are very important.

He added: “We weren’t able to afford to fund childcare for people on the highest salaries, but I was simply saying, that’s something I’d love to be able to look at in the next parliament, but we can’t afford to do it now.”

The Government announced last year that it was expanding its childcare scheme so that working parents earning less than £100,000 will be entitled to free 30 hours.

Policy on track

The staggered approach set out by Government will see working parents of two-year-olds able to access 15 hours of free childcare from next month, which will be extended to all children from nine months’ old from September. The complete offer of 30 hours per week for working parents of children under the age of five is scheduled to be put in place in September 2025.

The Government has insisted that they are on track to deliver the first stage of the policy in April, despite fears of delays and insufficient staffing levels.

Earlier this month, the Chancellor said that he could not give an “absolute guarantee” that all places needed to deliver the pledge would be ready for April, but said he was “confident” the programme was progressing as it should.

Last week, it was revealed that childcare costs for 25 hours a week for a child under two in the UK have increased by their highest annual amount in more than two decades, according to the Coram Family and Childcare charity.

In the most expensive area of the country, inner London, the average cost per week is £218.

Mr Hunt had faced allegations of being “out of touch” earlier this week when he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that £100,000 was not a “huge salary in our area”.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) described the removal of childcare benefits once one parent reaches a salary of £100,000 as one of the “insurmountable barriers” parents are facing to work. A report from earlier this year found that this so-called “cliff edge” was forcing them to cut back on working hours to keep hold of the childcare perk.

