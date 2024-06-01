‘Childcare deserts’: Amarillo Area Foundation addresses crisis of dwindling resources

The statistics are alarming enough.

According to recent studies, the average cost of infant care in Texas is over $9,000 yearly, nearly 15 percent of the median family income in Texas. Add to that, there is a shortage of childcare workers, driven by low wages and challenging working conditions, which mean high turnover rates, reducing the availability of care.

Mayor Cole Stanley talked about the wealth of human resources in Amarillo and how he represented the voice of many people. He said if we didn’t pay attention to these voices, the result could be more jobs with less workers.

In 2023, 24 of 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle were considered "childcare deserts," according to Karelee Clay, senior vice president of the Amarillo Area Foundation. This means that there is a significant mismatch between the demand for childcare and the available supply, making it difficult if not impossible for many families to find adequate childcare services.

Fortunately, a group of leaders concerned with these issues met at the Amarillo Area Foundation Wednesday morning to discuss ways to overcome the problems at “The Childcare Advantage: Boosting Business through Employee Support” gathering.

The event addressed not only the need for affordable childcare, but also the importance of childcare affecting work places that face fewer employees and lower retention rates resulting in turnover and lack of staff, which leads to inferior service.

The event included some well-known visitors, including Peter Holt, owner of the San Antonio Spurs; Wendy Uptain, Executive Director of Early Matters Texas; and Jeanette Ward, CEO of Texas Mutual. They addressed the current crisis in the childcare industry and how it is impacting local business, as well as possible ways to tackle solutions. Their forum was followed by information provided by Sadie Funk of Best Place for Working Parents and then a panel discussion on "Balancing Acts: Childcare’s Role in Shaping Business Success."

Peter Holt, Sam Antonio Spurs owner, tells about his interest in early educational options and how the workplace can help with the problem of childcare expenses.

Funk's presentation was followed by a panel discussion including Rich Gagnon, city of Amarillo; William Ware, of Amarillo National Bank; and Joe Straus, former Texas House Speaker, facilitated by Skylar Gallop, Raise Your Hand Texas. Following that, lunch was served with a discussion on "Future Workforce Focus on Youth Perspective on Work, Purpose and What Matters Most."

Clay detailed the budget of an Amarillo couple as an example: David and Mary, who had a monthly income of $5,583. Their rent was $1,100, taxes $479, medical $720, food $600, utilities $402, transportation $944, and discretionary $1,320. David was a truck driver who made $22 an hour, and Mary was an early child educator who made around $12 an hour. Neither one had insurance with the job so they went on the exchange so medical costs included premiums as well as deductibles. Transportation is challenging in our area so that was in their budget, but they still maintained some discretionary funds. Mary was pregnant and when they had a baby, their childcare was $833 a month, which left little discretionary funding. They really wanted a second child, and when they did, it cost $1,666 for childcare, which then blew their budget. Childcare was only $500 less than rent because they couldn’t afford a two-bedroom home.

Peter Holt, owner of the San Antonio Spurs (right), Jeanette Ward, CEO of Texas Mutual (left) and Wendy Uptain, executive director of Early Matters Texas (middle), were among guest speakers Wednesday at the Amarillo Area Foundation for “The Childcare Advantage: Boosting Business through Employee Support.”

“There are a lot of children in need of childcare in Amarillo. We’re all used to saving for college education for children, but you don’t think about saving for childcare for your children when you’re 10,” she said. “But that’s about what you’d have to do. It’s about $10,000 a year to pay for childcare for one year per child in Amarillo.” Clay went on to say that the price of a degree at West Texas A&M University is listed on their website at $38,045, so that it is less expensive to send your child to college than to day care based on figures shown. She detailed the average pay of those working in childcare who are making around $11 per hour in contrast with an office manager which can make $17 an hour to a person who starts at Buc-ee's Travel Stop, with no educational requirements, who can make $20 an hour with many benefits including 401K matched income and possibility of much higher pay as a manager. During Covid, there were subsidies for childcare, but those have ended.

According to information included in the event, it has been evident that when employees cannot secure reliable childcare, they face increased absenteeism, decreased productivity and higher stress levels, which in turn affect their performance at work. A presentation showed that most families are dual-working households, and only 27 percent have the father as the sole breadwinner. Over 72 percent of all women and 93 percent of all men with children under 18 were in the labor force in 2019. There are 60 percent of non-working parents who say that childcare is a top reason they are not participating in the workforce. Then, 73 percent of highly credentialed women who leave the workforce say they would have stayed if they had access to flexibility. Statistics also show that 83 percent of millennials would leave one job for another with stronger family policies and support. Replacing an employee costs a business six to nine months of that employee’s salary on average, showing the need for employers to attract and retain top talent.

"One in four individuals currently in childcare are not likely to be there next year," she said. Many of the unemployed would like to go to work, but can’t due to the high cost of childcare, according to statistics provided.

Holt, well-known for his ownership of the Spurs, said he became involved when he saw the large gaps between the talent pipeline systems. He said he began to see a need for career pathways and more options for early education. The best learning opportunities began at the age of 4, before education started for most children. Holt said he had served as an assistant teacher early in his career but found that teaching wasn’t for him.

“Teachers are saints, and I’m no saint,” he said. Holt mentioned high school internships, career pathways and options for early education, which are few in number. He said he was fortunate enough to be able to afford those options for his four children, but the cost was still shocking.

Holt partnered with a Child Care Center in San Antonio near where headquarters were located for the Spurs. They donated a small amount of money to help to the center quality for funding in a quality rated system such as TRS. He said they also donated some land for a very successful program called Pre-K for S.A., which offered free day care for 4-year-olds. They had a big waiting list, and the center needed repairs. The new building will shorten the waiting list which serves both businesses and citizens. Holt stressed that part of the company’s philosophical idea was that people need “peace, harmony and fulfillment in their lives and home to lead to a better fulfillment,” and having a safe childcare place can be essential in the process. He encouraged people to ask their state representatives and those in positions of power to become involved in the process. He also added that localized improvement could happen without legislation as well.

Ward, CEO of Texas Mutual, said she was born in Odessa and considered herself a West Texan. Ward said she had a child at age 17, put herself through college and took a job at Texas Mutual as a receptionist. She worked her way up in the company until she became CEO in March of last year. She learned of the term "childcare desert" when she was at an economic development event in Austin, where a councilman did a talk about what was preventing people from entering the workforce. He found that over 1,000 children were on a waiting list for childcare. That’s when she became an “evangelist for Early Matters.” Around eight years ago, the company lost around 15 adjustors, due mostly to not having a childcare site, so she advocated for such a site to be built at her business location. Though she faced a lot of pushback, she realized that employees appreciated being able to see their kids. The high-quality childcare area below market rates became so popular that they asked her for more space, and she agreed, if they would become qualified for rising star quality certification and get to take kids that are getting subsidized care, which turned out to be successful.

Ward also mentioned that she had put herself through college at University of Texas for $1,200 a semester and childcare was affordable, but at the costs of tuition and childcare now, she couldn’t do that without help. That’s when it became her passion for Early Cares.

Uptain also spoke on the importance and success of early education opportunities.

Funk, national director for The Best Place for Kids / The Best Place for Working Parents, followed with information on the organization and on what people can do now to help.

After the meeting, Clay said that she was very pleased with the outcome of the event. She said it was more of an educational session to bring information about the workplace to the forefront and get business owners and leaders involved. Several business owners and leaders stepped up and are willing to be part of the change needed to help Amarillo’s workplaces, as well as addressing families of children in need of childcare and those people interested in working in the childcare area.

