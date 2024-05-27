Child wounded in Memorial Day shooting at Lauderhill shopping center

A 9-year-old boy was injured in a Memorial Day shooting in a shopping center parking lot in Lauderhill, according to the Broward County city’s police department.

The incident took place around 10:45 a.m. at 1531 N. State Road 7. The child received a wound to his right ankle during an “altercation … which resulted in someone discharging their firearm,” the agency said in a press release. The altercation did not involve the child or his family.

Lt. Antonio Gonzalez, a Lauderhill Police Department spokesperson, said that the child had been treated for his wound as of Monday afternoon and was expected to be released from the hospital later in the day.

The Lauderhill Police Department said in the press release that a white Chevrolet SUV, a white Toyota and a black Chevrolet SUV were involved. The driver of the black Chevrolet returned to the scene and spoke with investigators.

A witness told Local 10 that people at the mall had been getting groceries and items to commemorate Memorial Day, a federal holiday that honors fallen U.S. soldiers and military personnel.

“His mom was panicking. His two sisters — they [were] freaked out, like past freaked out. I was doing my best to keep them calm,” the witness said.

The investigation remains active and open. The Lauderhill Police Department encourages the public to call its investigators at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 with tips.

This breaking news story will be updated.