Child suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in South Boston

A child suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in South Boston Sunday, Boston police say

The juvenile was hit by the vehicle at the intersection of Congress and Sleeper Street around 5:06 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

When first responders arrived, the victim was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for their life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene.

The exact age of the victim was not immediately known, police say.

The crash is being investigated by the Boston police’s homicide and crash reconstruction teams, police say.

Other information was not made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

