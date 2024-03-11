Child struck by vehicle and killed in Bevo

ST. LOUIS – A young child was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday in south St. Louis.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 4400 block of Taft Avenue in the Bevo neighborhood.

According to a police spokesperson, the child was playing outside with other kids when he ran between two parked vehicles—a van and a truck—and into the street.

Lt. Paul Lauer, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said the driver of a Toyota Tacoma had little time to react and struck the boy.

The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital just after 6 p.m. He was 4.

Reckless driving or speeding were not factors, the police said. The driver of the Tacoma, who lives on the block, stayed at the scene and has cooperated with authorities. Lt. Lauer said the driver was shaken up following the crash.

