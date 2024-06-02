Child shot in Lancaster County, suspect in custody

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lancaster County midday Sunday.

Columbia Police were called around 12:40 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Locust Street in Columbia for the incident.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

abc27 Evening Newsletter

There, a child was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Police did not release the child’s age or gender.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, and there is no danger to the public, police said.

Anyone with information should call Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.