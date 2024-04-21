Child shot in face, caught in crossfire in Southwest OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A child was shot in the face Sunday afternoon after someone fired shots from a car driving by a Southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Oklahoma City Police said that it happened after 4 p.m. near Southwest 15th and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The 7-year-old girl, police said was caught in some sort of crossfire and was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials do not have a suspect and said that they are canvassing the area as they continue to investigate.

Nobody else was hurt in the shooting.

