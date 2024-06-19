Child rapist jailed after 15 years of abuse

Grant Venamore has been jailed for 16 years after being found guilty on 11 counts [Kent Police]

A man who raped and abused children in Kent for more than 15 years has been jailed.

Grant Venamore first attacked two children, from Tunbridge Wells and Paddock Wood, in the 1990s. One of the children was just four years old when the abuse began.

Venamore, now 48, of Stroud Road, South Norwood, London, denied any wrongdoing and the case went to trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

He was found guilty by unanimous verdict of 11 counts relating to the sexual abuse of children and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Venamore was arrested in August 2020 when reports of abuse were first made to Kent Police.

He was found guilty of:

Four counts of indecent assault on a child under the age of 14 years

Two counts of inciting a child under 14 years of age to commit an act of gross indecency

Two counts of buggery with a child under 16 years of age

One count of raping a child under 16 years of age

Two counts of inciting a child under the age of 16 years to commit an act of gross indecency

Judge Philip Statman said during sentencing on Tuesday that Venamore was still a dangerous offender who had been responsible for “persistent, violent sexual abuse”.

Venamore will have to serve at least two-thirds of his prison sentence before he can be considered for parole.

He will then be subject to an extended licence period of three years and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Det Con Tania Muller, of the West Kent child protection team, said: ‘Venamore repeatedly subjected his young victims to depraved and sickening abuse, causing incalculable damage upon their young lives."

