Child Protective Services Contact Christina El Moussa After Son Falls In Pool: Report

The "Flip Or Flop" star, who is in the middle of a divorce from Tarek El Moussa, is rumored to be dating NHL player Nate Thompson.

Christina El Moussa was interrogated by Child Protective Services (CPS) after her one-year-old son fell in the pool, TMZ reported Tuesday. He was reportedly under the care of his nanny at the time.

The incident happened Monday and the nanny quickly took toddler Brayden out of the pool, TMZ reported, adding he was never unconscious. Christina was not at the home when the incident took place. However, after she returned and learnt about the incident, the “Flip Or Flop” star took her son to a hospital to ensure he did not have any water in his lungs, the report said. Her estranged husband and Brayden’s father Tarek El Moussa was informed about the incident.

Child Protective Services questioned 33-year-old Christina at the hospital to make sure if any action was necessary, the report added. However, no such action was taken and Brayden was brought home. The nanny was still employed by Christina, TMZ said.

The incident comes after reports surfaced earlier this month saying that Christina and Tarek were feuding with each other on social media. The rumors about the former couple fighting began after Tarek joked, in a May 12 Instagram post, about a fight involving a gun with his estranged wife prior to their separation. The post, which was deleted, reportedly showed Tarek posing under a sign that read, “No guns, weapons of any type,” and added the words “or helicopters.” He also tagged Christina in the post and added a middle finger emoji.

A source close to Tarek told TMZ that he uploaded the post thinking Christina would find it funny.

However, the joke seemingly did not go down well with Christina who took Instagram posted a cryptic message that said: "No time for bull---- when you're building an empire."

On Mother’s Day, Tarek put rest to the feud rumors by dedicating a post on motherhood to Christina.

"I'm a day late and a dollar short... but... I want to wish Christina a happy Mother's Day [sic] Tay and Bray love her to the moon and back!" Tarek wrote on a photo of his children.

Christina and Tarek announced their separation last December and in January the latter filed for divorce. Infidelity rumors surfaced during their split drama, but none of those were substantiated. The couple are parents to two children — Taylor, 6, and Brayden.

After their breakup, speculations arose that the former couple would end their popular "Flip or Flop" show. However, Entertainment Tonight reported March 29 that the El Moussas were negotiating about taking their show ahead. The two were also reported to be shooting for the “Flip or Flop” show’s seventh season.

"They [Tarek and Christina] are in contract negotiations," a source close to the production told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "The show is not ending."

Also in March, Christina opened up about her divorce in an interview with the entertainment website.

"Honestly, I'm doing really good. I'm in a really good place. The kids are really happy, they're healthy, Tarek and I are in a good spot. We have a lot of things that we're working on, cool things coming in the future, so we're just looking forward," Christina told the website in March. "Tarek and I have worked together about 10 years, and we're going to continue to work together. We're getting along really, really well right now."

