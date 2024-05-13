Child killed in three-car Upstate crash on I-85

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — State law enforcement officials are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 8:05 p.m., on I-18 near mile marker 81.

Three cars were involved in the crash; a 2019 Ford F-650, a 2016 Dodge RAM pickup truck and a 2015 Mazda6.

The Ford-F650, the Dodge RAM and the Mazda6 were traveling north on I-85. The Dodge pickup and the Mazda were slowed in traffic, when the Ford crashed into the Mazda, causing the Mazda to crash into the Dodge pickup.

The driver of the Ford-F650 was taken to the hospital to have their injuries treated. The two occupants of the Dodge were uninjured.

The Mazda6 contained five occupants, four of which were taken to a nearby hospital, and the fifth occupant dying from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the individual that died as 11-year-old Ahanna Celeste Avila-Alcantara of Gaffney. Alcantara was pronounced dead around 8:21 p.m.

A forensic exam for the child is scheduled for Monday.

