Child killed by fallen tree in Burke County, fire officials say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A young child was killed by a fallen tree Monday night in Burke County, authorities confirmed to Queen City News.

George Hildebran Fire & Rescue in eastern Burke County reported that two children were playing in a wooded area when the deadly accident happened around 7 p.m.

A tree reportedly fell on one child around that time, officials confirmed.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and attempted to resuscitate the child. They tried to transport the child to the hospital, but the child died during the rescue attempt.

