Child killed after car hits 3 people in Mall of Georgia parking lot, police say

A child was killed and two other people were injured in a crash outside the Mall of Georgia, according to police.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, after a car hit someone in the parking lot, near the Dick’s Sporting Goods store, Gwinnett County police said in a news release.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta Egleston, where they died, police said. Authorities haven’t released their name or age, pending notification of kin.

It’s not clear what led to the crash.

Two other people were taken to Northside Hospital Lawrenceville with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators said the driver stayed on scene and was cooperative.

Police didn’t provide additional details but said the crash is under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call Gwinnett County police 678-442-5653, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Buford is about a 40-mile drive northeast from downtown Atlanta.

