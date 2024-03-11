Child killed, 2 people hurt in Indiana County crash

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are investigating a two-vehicle crash where an 8-year-old died.

A state police spokesperson says the crash happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. in East Wheatfield Township at the intersection of West Philadelphia Street Extention and Route 22.

Through its investigation so far, police learned a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer turning from West Philadelphia Street Extension onto Route 22 crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Forte.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals for serious injuries. An 8-year-old girl in the Trailblazer was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing pending the completion of crash reconstruction.

