Child injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is injured after a shooting in South Memphis, police say.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Kerr Avenue near Silver Street at 8:14 p.m. Friday.

Police say a boy was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

