Child injured in shooting at North Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 9-year-old child was grazed by a bullet at a store in North Memphis Friday night, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1069 North Watkins Street at 9:47 p.m. The child was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspects are two men, one wearing a brown jacket and the other wearing a black hoodie. They fled the scene in a white SUV.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

