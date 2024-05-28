Child hospitalized following shooting in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

A child has been hospitalized following a shooting in south Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Westpark Drive near Tyvola Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to learn the age of the victim, as well as what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

