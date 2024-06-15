Child hospitalized after finding drugs in Richmond Township

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a child in Richmond Township found drugs outside and had to be taken to a hospital.

Troopers from Mansfield were called to a residential area at about 8:13 p.m. on June 13 for a report about drugs being found. According to the Pennsylvania State Police Department, a 13-year-old girl from Covington found a small pink zipper pouch in a ditch. The pouch had a white substance that police suspect to be methamphetamine inside of it.

Police say that the girl accidentally came into contact with the substance in the pouch and had a medical reaction. She was taken to UPMC Wellsboro for medical attention.

Troopers found the following items at the scene: a small pink zipper pouch/wallet, a clear plastic baggie containing a white substance, an empty clear plastic baggie, small pieces of broken glass, and an old photograph of a child.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time, and no further information has been released.

