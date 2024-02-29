Child hospitalized after dog attack in Victorville

A child was hospitalized after a dog attacked her and another child as they walked to school in Victorville.

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a dog biting a child in the 13800 Block of Mesa Linda Avenue. The area is east of Highway 395, between Dos Palmas Road and Palmdale Road, and north of Morgan Kincaid Preparatory School and Mesa Linda Middle School.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a dog bit two children as they walked to school, authorities said. One child was able to run to safety, while a 7-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries, sheriff’s officials reported.

During the attack, a neighbor ran outside and helped the child, which caused the dog to run away, police said.

The injured child was rushed to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment, according to sheriff’s officials. The conditions of the children are unknown.

A description of the dog, or the identity of its owner, was not released.

Anyone with information about this investigation or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

