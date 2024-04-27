Child hospitalized after being pulled from bottom of Clearwater pool

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was pulled from the bottom of a pool, according to officials.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Clearwater police and fire rescue crews responded to Horizon House condominiums, located at 21 Island Way on Island Estates.

Officials said the boy was pulled from the bottom of a pool but have not disclosed details on what led up to the incident.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.

