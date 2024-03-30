Child grazed by bullet in the Bronx; suspect at large: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 2-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The child was with their mom when shots were fired just before 2 p.m. The child was transported to Jacobi Hospital via EMS.

According to authorities, the child was the unintended target of gun violence.

Police are now searching for a male believed to be in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a black coat with fur, jeans, and red sneakers.

The child is in stable condition and expected to recover, authorities said.

