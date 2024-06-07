UPDATE: Child who was found by Green Bay Police Department reunited with family

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Emergency Management says the child has been reunited with his family.

Green Bay Police find child unaccompanied by adult, looking for caretaker

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has located a child who is unaccompanied by an adult.

The child is a four-to-six-year-old Hispanic or Native boy and was found near the area of Dousman Avenue and North Ashland Avenue.

The boy has light skin, dark brown hair, and brown eyes and is wearing a red “Cars” T-shirt.

No picture is being released at this time. Anyone with information on who this child may be is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department.

