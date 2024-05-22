Child found in deplorable conditions after shots fired in Somerset County domestic assault

Two people are facing charges after a domestic assault in which shots were fired in Somerset County.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the 7490 block of Lincoln Highway in Shade Township for a report of a domestic assault on Tuesday.

Melissa Monaghan, 40, and Allen Hitechew, 39, both from Central City, were taken into custody at the scene.

Further investigation revealed a child was living in the house in deplorable conditions, state police said.

Monaghan is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Hitechew is charged with endangering the welfare of children.

