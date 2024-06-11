11-year-old flown to RI hospital after being hit by car in Taunton, official say

A child was rushed to a Rhode Island hospital in a medical helicopter after being hit by a car Monday night.

Taunton fire officials say around 7:15 p.m. they responded to a report of an 11-year-old struck by a motor vehicle on Whittenton Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues.

The child was flown to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police closed down the street to investigate.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to authorities. It’s unclear if they are facing any charges.

No further information was immediately available.

*****285 Whittenton St Area is now open. ***** Please be advised the area of 285 Whittenton Street is closed at this time due to an accident. Please seek alternate routes. Posted by Taunton Police Department on Monday, June 10, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

