Child finds loaded gun in Princeton front yard

Mar. 19—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — An evidence room at the Mercer County Sheriff's Department now contains a pistol that a 4-year-old child found this weekend in a home's front yard.

A father called Mercer County 911 after his 4-year-old child found a loaded pistol outside his home near the Athens Crossroads, Lt. A.M. Ballard with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

The child found the firearm in the front yard Sunday, Ballard said.

"So when we responded we spoke with the adult, the parent, and he said initially he thought his child had a play toy gun, and then the child grabbed another firearm accessory out of the bag the pistol was in and the parent realized this is in fact not a toy gun," Ballard said. "We came to find out the pistol was actually loaded. Fortunately it was in a holster, but he was able to secure it from the child and called 911."

The pistol is now in the department's evidence room.

"We're actively trying to find the owner of that firearm and determine why it was left where it was at or discharged in somebody else's yard," Ballard said.

Ballard said the pistol was a 9-mm, but declined to say what type or brand it is.

Ballard said the gun's serial number has been checked and it has not been reported stolen.

"So there may be a chance if it's actually registered we may be able to find the owner or if it was used in a crime we might be able to get prints off it," Ballard said. "We'll have to confer with the detectives."

