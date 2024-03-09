Child fatally shot in east Athens, police say

One child is dead and two other people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in east Athens.

According to a release, Athens-Clarke County police responded to a shooting at 5:37 p.m. on Friday at the Hallmark Mobile Home Park where three people had been shot. The ages of the victims were not released.

No suspects were in custody as of Friday at 9:20 p.m.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the personor persons involved in this incident, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Black at (762) 400-7058 or via email at scott.black@accgov.com. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (706) 705-4775.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Child fatally shot on Hallmark Mobile Home Park in Athens